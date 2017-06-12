County Looks to Move Forward on Building New Schools
Under a new financing plan outlined Tuesday, the county would not have to wait until next year for voter approval of a possible bond referendum to start construction of two new schools. The county would issue $67.9 million in limited obligation bonds, which do not require voter approval, to finance the new Advanced Career Center High School next to Sandhills Community College and an elementary school on Camp Easter Road.
