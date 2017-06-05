Concertgoers Flock to First Friday in Southern Pines
The Broadcast, a roots rock band from Asheville, headlined June's First Friday celebration in downtown Southern Pines. Local duo Izzy Steele and Ethan Schneiderman served as the opening act.
