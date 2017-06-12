Aberdeen at Odds With DOT Plans, Look...

Aberdeen at Odds With DOT Plans, Looking for Public Input

13 hrs ago Read more: The Pilot

How can you have a meaningful one-sided conversation? Aberdeen's leaders are deeply concerned about what they see as as a little give and a lot of take between the town's interests and the state's Department of Transportation over the scale and scope of the proposed road improvements on U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1. During Monday's work session, the Town Board passionately debated how to best inject their voice -- and the will of the business community and residents -- into what they see as a fairly closed loop. Discussion mostly focused on the options of hiring a traffic engineer to evaluate the plans and offer alternatives and hiring legal counsel to force an injunction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

