Aberdeen at Odds With DOT Plans, Looking for Public Input
How can you have a meaningful one-sided conversation? Aberdeen's leaders are deeply concerned about what they see as as a little give and a lot of take between the town's interests and the state's Department of Transportation over the scale and scope of the proposed road improvements on U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1. During Monday's work session, the Town Board passionately debated how to best inject their voice -- and the will of the business community and residents -- into what they see as a fairly closed loop. Discussion mostly focused on the options of hiring a traffic engineer to evaluate the plans and offer alternatives and hiring legal counsel to force an injunction.
