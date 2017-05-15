Two Pinecrest Teens First Gay Couple Featured on MTV Show
Pinecrest High School couple Noah Ambrose and Brandon Caddell will be featured in an upcoming episode of the new MTV series "Promposal." The cable TV show highlights the creative, romantic and outlandish journey of asking someone to prom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC