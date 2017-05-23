The Way She Goes plays first hometown...

The Way She Goes plays first hometown show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Daily Journal Local band The Way She Goes performs its first show in front of a hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli on Friday night, playing a variety of rock and roll covers and two original songs. The band was formed late last year as a trio by former members of Hydrenaline and played at the Rockin' for Veterans event at the Rockingham VFW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southern Pines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08) Mar '17 hillbill 80
J&C Consignment in Pinehurst Feb '17 sadair 1
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan '17 Dolly 38
News Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house Jan '17 afrosheba 1
News Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... Dec '16 TGreenslit 1
Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Clammers 10
News Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Native 7
See all Southern Pines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southern Pines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Moore County was issued at May 24 at 5:06AM EDT

Southern Pines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southern Pines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Southern Pines, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC