The Way She Goes plays first hometown show
Daily Journal Local band The Way She Goes performs its first show in front of a hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli on Friday night, playing a variety of rock and roll covers and two original songs. The band was formed late last year as a trio by former members of Hydrenaline and played at the Rockin' for Veterans event at the Rockingham VFW.
