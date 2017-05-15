Sidewalk Construction and Utility Work Scheduled in Southern Pines
A one block section of West Pennsylvania Avenue near downtown Southern Pines will be closed for utility work next week. The town announced tentative plans to close the 200 block - between Bennett Street and Page Street - on Thursday, May 18. In addition, a new sidewalk will be installed along a section of West Indiana Avenue, between South Stephens Street and South Gaines Street.
