Roadwork Could Cause Closures Next Week in Southern Pines

Road maintenance may cause several closures next week in Southern Pines, according to a memorandum released Friday by the town. Work is scheduled in the 700 block of South Hardin Street, the 100 block of Club Place, the 100 block of Steelman Road, the 200 block of Midlothian Drive, the 300 block of Indian Trail and a stretch of Fairway Drive.

