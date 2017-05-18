Roadwork Could Cause Closures Next Week in Southern Pines
Road maintenance may cause several closures next week in Southern Pines, according to a memorandum released Friday by the town. Work is scheduled in the 700 block of South Hardin Street, the 100 block of Club Place, the 100 block of Steelman Road, the 200 block of Midlothian Drive, the 300 block of Indian Trail and a stretch of Fairway Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC