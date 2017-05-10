Out & About: Habitat Spring Gala - Ap...

Out & About: Habitat Spring Gala - April 2017

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Pilot

Music played by the Pinecrest High School Jazz Band in the lobby of the Pinehurst Member's Club greeted supporters of the NC Sandhills Habitat for Humanity at its 2017 Spring Gala, "May This House be Filled with Joy," on Saturday, April 1. This annual night of celebration raises funds for continuation of Habitat's work in West Southern Pines, as part of its neighborhood revitalization efforts of building a new home for a hardworking family, as well as providing critical repairs to multiple homes in the same community. The evening festivities included silent and live auctions, a raffle, and dance music provided by D.J. King Curtiss Carpenter.

