Morganton Park South Wins 2017 SPACE Award

Ranked by real estate peers and professionals in the industry, the Morganton Park South shopping center in Southern Pines took top honors for the retail development category in the 2017 SPACE awards. The $18.5 million property, anchored by a new Lowes Foods flagship store, is the commercial centerpiece for the 180-acre Morganton Park master planned community.

