More Greenery Proposed for Broad Street Courtyard
The grass will be greener in the new courtyard at 132 NW Broad St. in downtown Southern Pines. A modified design prepared by local landscape architect Vince Zucchino includes more plantings and a slightly softer, more historic look to the space in front of the former Citizens Bank and Trust building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC