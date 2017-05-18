Lifeguard Training This Weekend
The Sandhills Sandsharks are sponsoring an American Red Cross Lifeguard CPR/First Aid AED blended class this weekend. The session begins Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by daylong sessions on Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must be at least 15 years old by the final day of class and complete the entire course to receive certification.
