Lifeguard Training This Weekend

The Sandhills Sandsharks are sponsoring an American Red Cross Lifeguard CPR/First Aid AED blended class this weekend. The session begins Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by daylong sessions on Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must be at least 15 years old by the final day of class and complete the entire course to receive certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.