County Recognizes First Responders With CPR Awards
Moore County commissioners recognized a group of "real live heroes" who received CPR Save awards Tuesday night night for saving the lives of 12 people in the last year who suffered cardiac arrest. The awards were presented to firefighters, paramedics, police officers, tele-communicators and other emergency personnel who were involved in the calls.
