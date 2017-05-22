Body pulled from car found submerged ...

Body pulled from car found submerged at NC golf course

22 hrs ago

Southern Pines police tell local media outlets they received a call at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Longleaf Golf Course and Family Club. Officials say they pulled a body out of the water and deployed a dive team to make sure no one else was inside the car.

