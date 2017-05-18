Body, car found in golf course pond at Southern Pines country club
Around 10:45 a.m., officers with the Southern Pines Police Department responded to the golf course at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club located at 10 Knoll Road. Officials believe the incident occurred overnight, and no one spotted the car and body until daylight.
