Bill Would Give Towns Revenue Options
The General Assembly has eroded local governments' revenue options over the last several years, but at least one proposed bill could give municipalities more revenue flexibility and options other than property taxes. NC House Bill 900 - filed as the "Safe Infrastructure and Low Property Tax Act" - would allow towns to choose from one of three revenue-raising options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC