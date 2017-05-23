Bill Would Give Towns Revenue Options

Bill Would Give Towns Revenue Options

14 hrs ago

The General Assembly has eroded local governments' revenue options over the last several years, but at least one proposed bill could give municipalities more revenue flexibility and options other than property taxes. NC House Bill 900 - filed as the "Safe Infrastructure and Low Property Tax Act" - would allow towns to choose from one of three revenue-raising options.

