Woman Robbed at Pinecrest Plaza
A 70-year-old Pinehurst woman was robbed Monday morning in the parking lot of Pinecrest Plaza, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. The woman said she was approached at about 10 a.m. near The Shoe Department by two unarmed men wearing red bandanas over their faces.
