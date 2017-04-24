Village Delays Action on Zoning Change for Church

The Pinehurst Village Council decided to hold off voting Tuesday on whether to approve plans for a church to add new paved parking areas, three covered entrances and drop-off areas, as well landscaping improvements. Community Presbyterian Church is asking the village to rezone 4.25 acres bounded by Kelly, Everette and Fields roads to what is called a conditional zoning district and approve a general concept plan.

