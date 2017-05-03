Two Convicted of Felony Voter Fraud
Edward Charles Green, a 58-year-old Southern Pines resident, was sentenced to a minimum of four months in jail and six months of supervised probation, which will run concurrent to a probation sentence from a previous offense. Dalton Shane Smith, a 22-year-old Cameron resident, was given an active sentence of at least 30 months behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC