Power Outage Monday to Affect Portion of SP Downtown
Duke Energy announced a scheduled power outage on Monday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines. Several businesses in the 100 block of Northwest Broad Street and the 100 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue are expected to be without electricity during this period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC