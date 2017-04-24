Party for the Pine
A big crowd turned out Saturday for the annual "Party for the Pine" in the meadow behind the Weymouth Center in Southern Pines. This family-friendly festival is a birthday celebration of sorts for the oldest known longleaf pine tree at nearby Weymouth Woods-Sandhills Nature Preserve.
