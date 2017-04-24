Northern Moore Center Hosting Sixth Annual Pottery Crawl

On Saturday, May 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., do not miss the Sixth Annual "Behind the Scenes Pottery Crawl." The "Behind the Scenes Pottery Crawl" benefits the programs of the Northern Moore Family Resource Center , which is a nonprofit organization established in 1996 to serve children and families in northern Moore County.

