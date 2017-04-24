New Vendors Coming to Moore County Farmers Market
Clara Poppele applies the finishing touches on the Swanky Little Coffee Camper, a full service vintage espresso bar at the Monday and Thursday farmers market. The McMillan family works together to produce and market their hydroponic lettuce.
