MCHA hosts Springfest at Shaw House Updated at

The annual Springfest will be observed Saturday, April 29, at the Shaw House in Southern Pines, with an exhibit of early American coverlets. The coverlets will be displayed at the home of the Moore Historical Association at the corner of Broad Street and Morganton Road from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Docents will be available at the two other historic house museums on the site to give visitors information about early dwellings and settlers and to answer questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.