Irrigation Meter Enforcement About to Increase
Moore County is preparing to "escalate" a program of requiring residential customers with irrigation systems and swimming pools that they must have what are called "back flow preventers" and submit to annual inspections. A back flow preventer is a device designed to stop the reverse flow of possibly contaminated water from entering the public drinking supply.
