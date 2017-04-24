Former Pinehurst Elementary Teacher Facing Drug Charges
Thomas James Sherman, 31, is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled-substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sherman was arrested after Moore County Sheriff's deputies carried out a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue in Southern Pines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC