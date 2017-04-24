Former Pinehurst Elementary Teacher Facing Drug Charges

Thomas James Sherman, 31, is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled-substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sherman was arrested after Moore County Sheriff's deputies carried out a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue in Southern Pines.

