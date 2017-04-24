County Assails Sales Tax Proposal

County Assails Sales Tax Proposal

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Pilot

Moore County could lose $800,000 if the N.C. General Assembly enacts legislation to alter the distribution formula for local option sales taxes that is tied to the economic development tier system. It is not the first time such a proposal has been floated in the General Assembly; a similar plan was shot down in 2015.

