Budget Priorities Scrutinized by Aber...

Budget Priorities Scrutinized by Aberdeen Town Board

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Pilot

The Aberdeen Town Board reviewed next year's funding priorities during a work session on Monday, the first of two scheduled discussions prior to the formal presentation of the formal budget anticipated on May 22. Similar to last month's daylong budget retreat when department heads laid out their proposed five-year capital improvement plans, town leaders heard a slightly pulled back "wish list" of prioritized requests. Taking aim at the town's technology needs, Sabiston recommended $49,000 towards software and hardware upgrades and purchases, including installation of new finance software and related switches .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southern Pines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08) Mar '17 hillbill 80
J&C Consignment in Pinehurst Feb '17 sadair 1
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan '17 Dolly 38
News Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house Jan '17 afrosheba 1
News Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... Dec '16 TGreenslit 1
Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Clammers 10
News Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Native 7
See all Southern Pines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southern Pines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Moore County was issued at April 25 at 2:38AM EDT

Southern Pines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southern Pines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Southern Pines, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC