Budget Priorities Scrutinized by Aberdeen Town Board

The Aberdeen Town Board reviewed next year's funding priorities during a work session on Monday, the first of two scheduled discussions prior to the formal presentation of the formal budget anticipated on May 22. Similar to last month's daylong budget retreat when department heads laid out their proposed five-year capital improvement plans, town leaders heard a slightly pulled back "wish list" of prioritized requests. Taking aim at the town's technology needs, Sabiston recommended $49,000 towards software and hardware upgrades and purchases, including installation of new finance software and related switches .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.