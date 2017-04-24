A Hair-Razing Experience: Firefighters Shave Heads to Honor Sick Colleague, Friend
From left, Matt Black, Frank Staples, Steve Russell and Gary Godfrey were among four of the firefighters at Cypress Pointe who shaved their heads in support of colleague Angie Clark, who's undergoing chemotherapy to treat breast cancer. Angie Clark is more than just a colleague to members of the Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC