Two Men Plead Guilty in Separate Homicide Cases
The charges stemmed from separate incidents that occurred in 2013 and 2015, according to a pair of news releases from the Moore County district attorney's office. Marshall Tristan Shaw, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Floyd Elmer Williams Jr., who was killed June 23, 2013, during a house party in West Southern Pines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan 30
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC