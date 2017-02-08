Two Men Plead Guilty in Separate Homicide Cases

The charges stemmed from separate incidents that occurred in 2013 and 2015, according to a pair of news releases from the Moore County district attorney's office. Marshall Tristan Shaw, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Floyd Elmer Williams Jr., who was killed June 23, 2013, during a house party in West Southern Pines.

