Talamore Grows With Midland Cottages Approval
A new 36-lot patio home subdivision will increase residential options and acreage to Talamore Golf Resort, but creates no change in the community's overall density. On Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved a two-pronged request to rezone and develop a 13.52 acre tract near the Talamore entrance.
