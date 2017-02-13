SP Police Names 4 Suspects in Break-In Spree
The Southern Pines Police Department has obtained warrants charging four young suspects in connection with a string of motor vehicle break-ins that occurred last year. According to a news release, the break-ins were reported between Oct. 11 and Dec. 11 on East Rhode Island Avenue, Brucewood Road, Reservoir Park Road and Commerce Avenue.
