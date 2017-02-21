Scholarship Application Deadline Coming Up
The deadline for the Arts Council of Moore County's Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship is Friday, March 3. Applications must be delivered to the Campbell House by 5 p.m. Scholarship funds are available to any Moore County middle and high school student with a demonstrated talent and interest in the arts. Last year, $6,880 was awarded to 10 students to attend such programs as the Rockettes Summer Intensive in New York City, UNC School of the Arts Summer Dance Intensive, Appalachian State University's Summer Music Camp, Burklyn Ballet Theatre Summer Intensive, and to take private music lessons.
