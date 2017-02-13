Proposed Changes to U.S. 1, 15/501 Frustrating Businesses
Traffic engineers are recommending the four-lane roads be divided by hard medians with restricted turns. On U.S. 15/501, this would occur from Brucewood Road south to U.S. 1. Along U.S. 1, this design would stretch from Saunders Boulevard south to Roseland Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Sun
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan 30
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC