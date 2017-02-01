Founder' Start Delayed
Due to the popularity of "Jackie," that film was held over at the Sunrise for another week, pushing "The Founder," starring Michael Keaton, to open at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines Friday, Feb. 10, and continues through Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. nightly, with matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Directed by John Lee Hancock , "The Founder" features the true story of how Ray Kroc , a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California.
