Found Dog, Brown Boxer Mix in Southern Pines
Found Pet Ad: SAD NEWS - FOUND on US1 Southern Pines on 2/15 - Deceased brown male dog with black face, maybe boxer mix, short hair, medium size approx 35 pounds, short legs, some white feet, some white on chest and back. Well fed.
