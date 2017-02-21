For Men, Nostalgia Is in the Hair
A customer gets a shave at the newly opened Dapper Barber and Shave Parlor in downtown Southern Pines. A customer gets a shave at the newly opened Dapper Barber and Shave Parlor in downtown Southern Pines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|5 hr
|hillbill
|79
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb 12
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan 30
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC