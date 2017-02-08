African American Read-In at Southern Pines Library
The voices, characters and settings of African American authors came to life in story, song and verse on Thursday evening when nearly 100 children and adults gathered at the Southern Pines Library to participate, for the second year, in the National African American Read-In. "I get excited just seeing the kids this excited about reading," said Michael Metcalf, an academic officer at Moore County Schools.
