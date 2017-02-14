3rd Suspect Charged in Southern Pines Break-in Spree
A third young suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of motor vehicle break-ins that occurred last year in Southern Pines. Mikayla Ann Hickman, 20, of Sanford, is charged with four counts of breaking or entering to a motor vehicle, four counts of larceny, two counts of felony financial card theft and four counts of felony conspiracy.
