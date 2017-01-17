Village May Revisit Seeking Lower Speed Limit on N.C. 211
The council had asked the state last March to reduce the speed limit on N.C. 211 to 45 mph from the corporate limit sign across from Westgate Drive at Premier Lighting to Rattlesnake Trail. The council had asked the state last March to reduce the speed limit on N.C. 211 to 45 mph from the corporate limit sign across from Westgate Drive at Premier Lighting to Rattlesnake Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC