SPBA Announces Tree Contest Winners
As Christmas fades into a happy memory, the Southern Pines Business Association is busy preparing for another year for the community. With great success over the Parade of Trees program and contest, the group was pleased to announce the winners of its first contest, which it wants to happen annually.
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Mon
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
