Southern Pines Tapped to Host Prestigious TEDx Talk
On April 1, eight presenters who have, in one way or another, "lived the dream" will take turns on the Sunrise Theater stage in a daylong celebration of lightbulb moments. Having acquired its TED license late last year, Sandhills Community College will join communities and institutions across six continents in hosting a TEDx event.
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan 30
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
