Southern Pines MLK Jr. March 2017
Hundreds of local residents participated in the annual MLK Day march through Southern Pines Jan. 16, 2017 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. The procession went up and down Broad Street before turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue to head toward Southern Pines Primary School where the Moore County NAACP Youth Council held a community program. The West Southern Pines Civic Club has been organizing the event for many years.
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
