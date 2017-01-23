Southern Pines MLK Jr. March 2017

Southern Pines MLK Jr. March 2017

Monday Jan 16

Hundreds of local residents participated in the annual MLK Day march through Southern Pines Jan. 16, 2017 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. The procession went up and down Broad Street before turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue to head toward Southern Pines Primary School where the Moore County NAACP Youth Council held a community program. The West Southern Pines Civic Club has been organizing the event for many years.

