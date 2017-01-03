Scouts to honor Whitlock with Distinguished Citizen Award

James B. "Jim" Whitlock of Southern Pines is this year's recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award, given by the Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America James B. "Jim" Whitlock of Southern Pines is this year's recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award, given by the Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America The Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America have announced that James B. "Jim" Whitlock of Southern Pines is this year's recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award.

