Scouts to honor Whitlock with Distinguished Citizen Award
James B. "Jim" Whitlock of Southern Pines is this year's recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award, given by the Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America James B. "Jim" Whitlock of Southern Pines is this year's recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award, given by the Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America The Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America have announced that James B. "Jim" Whitlock of Southern Pines is this year's recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC