School Officials Outline Budget Crunch to Supporters
Moore County Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey, echoing a message he recently has been telling community groups, education advocates and his own school board, shared his concerns about the upcoming budget with a large number of parents Monday night. The parents turned out at the auditorium at Union Pines High School to advocate for the arts in education and hear Grimesey explain how those programs could be in jeopardy of getting cut significantly later this year.
