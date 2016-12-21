Rain sticks around through Tuesday; s...

Rain sticks around through Tuesday; snow possible this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRAL.com

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, areas near Fayetteville and Southern Pines had only about half-mile visibility due to fog, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel. "The drizzle and clouds will stick around overnight, and the rain will not end until about lunchtime on Tuesday," Fishel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southern Pines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... Dec 4 TGreenslit 1
Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Clammers 10
When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08) Nov '16 Anthony mckinnon 78
News Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... Oct '16 Native 7
News Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi... Sep '16 Dick Tracy 2
News Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub... Aug '16 Gerry 1
News Morganton Development Readies for Customers Jul '16 Disappointed 2
See all Southern Pines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southern Pines Forum Now

Southern Pines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southern Pines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Southern Pines, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC