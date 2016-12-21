Rain sticks around through Tuesday; snow possible this weekend
At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, areas near Fayetteville and Southern Pines had only about half-mile visibility due to fog, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel. "The drizzle and clouds will stick around overnight, and the rain will not end until about lunchtime on Tuesday," Fishel said.
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec 4
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
