Police: Man shot multiple times in Southern Pines
At the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his upper torso area multiple times. The victim was transferred to Moore Regional Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC