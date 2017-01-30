Police Investigating Shooting in Southern Pines

Antwain Stroman, 29, suffered minor injuries in the shooting, which occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Bullets also struck the house and damaged the homeowner's 2000 Honda Accord, according to an incident report filed by officer Mario Kiser of the Southern Pines Police Department. Several shell casings from a .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm pistol were found on the property, the report said.

