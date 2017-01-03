New Chief Takes Over at SP Fire Depar...

New Chief Takes Over at SP Fire Department

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Pilot

Moore County native Michael Cameron, left, was appointed recently to replace the recently retired Hampton Williams as chief for the Southern Pines Fire Department. Williams is going to a new job overseeing the fire academy at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southern Pines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... Dec '16 TGreenslit 1
Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Clammers 10
When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08) Nov '16 Anthony mckinnon 78
News Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... Oct '16 Native 7
News Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi... Sep '16 Dick Tracy 2
News Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub... Aug '16 Gerry 1
News Morganton Development Readies for Customers Jul '16 Disappointed 2
See all Southern Pines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southern Pines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Moore County was issued at January 05 at 10:05AM EST

Southern Pines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southern Pines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Southern Pines, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC