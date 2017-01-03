New Chief Takes Over at SP Fire Department
Moore County native Michael Cameron, left, was appointed recently to replace the recently retired Hampton Williams as chief for the Southern Pines Fire Department. Williams is going to a new job overseeing the fire academy at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford.
