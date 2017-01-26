Lost Dog, Reddish Brown Cava Poodle M...

Lost Dog, Reddish Brown Cava Poodle Mix in Downtown Southern Pines UPDATE: FOUND

Lost Pet Ad: Lost CavaPoo named Baxter. Small size 10-lb. Short hair cut with full face and long fluffy tail.

