La La' Lands - But Not Where Expected

Last month, the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines announced on Facebook that it had booked "La La Land," a buzzed-about musical that became an Oscars frontrunner when it hit the festival circuit last summer. But Summit Entertainment, the film's distributor, instead gave the film to Sandhills Stadium 10, the Frank Theaters-owned multiplex on Brucewood Road.

